Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.73

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.73 and traded as high as $40.41. Euroseas shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 87,040 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Euroseas in the third quarter worth about $807,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euroseas by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

