EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $32,562.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $89,574.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $216,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $32,562.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,144 shares of company stock valued at $792,038. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EVCM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 127,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.11. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

EVCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

