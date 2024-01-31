Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,415 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.09% of Exelon worth $32,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 2,757,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444,261. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

