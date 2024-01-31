Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 8,378,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

