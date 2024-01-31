F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in F5 by 12.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in F5 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,509 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in F5 by 33.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 53,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in F5 by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

