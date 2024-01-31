Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.17. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 3,643,657 shares traded.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

