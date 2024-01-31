Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.17. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 3,643,657 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Get Our Latest Report on Federal Home Loan Mortgage
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Home Loan Mortgage
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.