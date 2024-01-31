Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 870,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 828,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,879. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

