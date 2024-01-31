FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 873,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.2 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.97 on Wednesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
