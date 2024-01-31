FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 873,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.2 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.97 on Wednesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

