Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $22.87. 100,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 120,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $68.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDIG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

Featured Stories

