First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.62

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.62 and traded as low as C$6.10. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 1,402,369 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$178.72 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.013713 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

