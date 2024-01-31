First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 323.0 days.
First National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
FNLIF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
First National Financial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.