First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.32

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.32 and traded as high as $12.94. First of Long Island shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 206,250 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

First of Long Island Trading Down 3.5 %

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $271.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Insider Activity at First of Long Island

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,032.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

