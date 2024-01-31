First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FIF stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

