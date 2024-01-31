First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
FIF stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
