First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FSD opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Articles

