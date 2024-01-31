First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FSD opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.