First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 31.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.