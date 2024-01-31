First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.82.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
