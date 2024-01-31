FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.18% of FirstEnergy worth $34,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.7 %

FE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.03. 1,045,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

