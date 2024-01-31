Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,396,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 2,114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Flat Glass Group Price Performance
Shares of FGSGF stock remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. Flat Glass Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.
About Flat Glass Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flat Glass Group
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.