FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,300 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.93. The stock had a trading volume of 445,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,834. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.84. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

