Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.470-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.7 billion-$28.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.3 billion. Flex also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Saturday, January 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,526,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. Flex has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flex by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 23,440.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $158,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

