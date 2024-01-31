Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.570 EPS.

Flex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 6,526,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790,095. Flex has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Flex by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.