Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.770-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.850 EPS.

Fortive Trading Up 5.1 %

FTV traded up $3.82 on Wednesday, hitting $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,806. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.15.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 875.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

