Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

BEN stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

