FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:FTAIO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. 20,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,891. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.
About FTAI Aviation
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.