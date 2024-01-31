FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FTAIO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. 20,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,891. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

