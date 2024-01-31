Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and traded as high as C$0.66. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 225,896 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 32.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1401274 earnings per share for the current year.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

