Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Tops One Day Volume of $31,707.47

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $219.43 million and $31,707.47 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016352 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.92 or 1.00216844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011190 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00187569 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.46363307 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,919.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

