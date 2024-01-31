GENinCode (LON:GENI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.22

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.22 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05), with a volume of 317503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).
GENinCode Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.42.
About GENinCode
GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.
