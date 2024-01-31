GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 7,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,781. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 426,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

