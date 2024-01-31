Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.94. 1,571,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,707. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.15. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

