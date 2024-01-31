goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$170.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSY. CIBC cut goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$173.88.

Shares of TSE:GSY traded down C$1.34 on Wednesday, reaching C$152.96. 20,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,597. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$152.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$131.47. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.79.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.7156153 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

