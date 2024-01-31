Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Gold Springs Resource Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs project covering approximately 7,847 hectares located in straddles eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

