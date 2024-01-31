Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,100 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 681,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. 865,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

