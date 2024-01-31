Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Gravity Stock Performance

Gravity stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. 45,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,972. Gravity has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $82.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $450.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Stories

