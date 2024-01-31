Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $367.98. 754,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,770. The stock has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.59 and its 200 day moving average is $325.37. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

