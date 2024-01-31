Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $43.84 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,499 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,624 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Southwest Airlines worth $43,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.