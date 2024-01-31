Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,027,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236,061 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $115,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $128.22. 1,163,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

