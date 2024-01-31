Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 134,517 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $84,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Up 1.4 %

American Tower stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.78. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

