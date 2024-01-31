Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,220 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RTX worth $98,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in RTX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,557,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 61,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.