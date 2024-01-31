Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,416 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $32,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.