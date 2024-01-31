Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.61.
View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
