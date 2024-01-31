Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,583,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,449,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,103 shares of company stock worth $104,828,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.16. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $211.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

