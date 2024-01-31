Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 12,500 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Metropolitan Bank worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294,241 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 255,585 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after buying an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 135.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCB traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. 61,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $61.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

