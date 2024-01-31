Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $757.79

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 757.79 ($9.63) and traded as high as GBX 764.60 ($9.72). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 764.60 ($9.72), with a volume of 598,091 shares.
HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($9.04) to GBX 616 ($7.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,055 ($13.41).
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
