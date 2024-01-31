Hayek Kallen Investment Management Purchases 1,980 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,573,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 321,565 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 89,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,717,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 68,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 80,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $96.82. 3,244,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,737,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.