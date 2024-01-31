Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 831 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. 9,088,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,216,922. The stock has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

