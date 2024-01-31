Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCAT

Health Catalyst Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $591.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.