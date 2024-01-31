Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 493,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,832. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $697.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.