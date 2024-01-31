Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading Down 4.2%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Histogen Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 65,142.11% and a negative return on equity of 136.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Histogen
About Histogen
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases.
