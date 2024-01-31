Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.88

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.88 and traded as high as $25.51. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 47,548 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

