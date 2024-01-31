Horizen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.17 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.80 or 0.00018541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $114.03 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00051279 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,619,906 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

