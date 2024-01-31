Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$66.75 and last traded at C$66.83. 39,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 22,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.32.

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.36.

